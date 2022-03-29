Advertisement

906 Adventure Team looking for volunteers ahead of biking season

Nearly 300 volunteers will work with 700 kids this summer
The 906 Adventure Team has grown tremendously over the years, the director of the program says he has no plans to slow down
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Director of Adventure, Todd Poquette stopped by the TV6 Morning News to chat with Elizabeth Peterson about their need for volunteers, what’s expected of those who sign up - and why the program is more important than ever.

Learn about volunteer opportunities & the 906 Adventure Team, here

