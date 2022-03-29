906 Adventure Team looking for volunteers ahead of biking season
Nearly 300 volunteers will work with 700 kids this summer
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Director of Adventure, Todd Poquette stopped by the TV6 Morning News to chat with Elizabeth Peterson about their need for volunteers, what’s expected of those who sign up - and why the program is more important than ever.
Learn about volunteer opportunities & the 906 Adventure Team, here
