TV6 Meteorologist Noel Navarro teaches sixth grade students of blue salamanders

The unique creatures are currently migrating from their winter homes underground to wetlands at Presque Isle Park.
TV6 Meteorologist Noel Navarro talks to Nicole Whitford's sixth grade class at Negaunee High...
TV6 Meteorologist Noel Navarro talks to Nicole Whitford's sixth grade class at Negaunee High School Monday to teach them about the blue salamanders migrating at Presque Isle Park in Marquette.(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Blue salamanders are making their annual migration to wetlands at Presque Isle Park and TV6′s very own Noel Navarro made a special visit to Negaunee Middle School to talk about it.

Around 50 sixth graders attended a presentation by Navarro to learn more about the creatures’ migration.

Navarro taught Nicole Whitford’s class how the weather impacts the salamanders, why they migrate at the start of spring, and the best time of day to see them. One of the students who attended says more people should take interest in the unique creatures.

“I think people should get more into it like do some more research about it because I think it’s really cool,” Negaunee Middle School Sixth Grade Student Layla Warnsholz said. “It was really interesting, I learned a lot.”

If interested in seeing the blue salamander migration for yourself, the best time to go is at night when it is raining.

Note that the City of Marquette plans to close Peter White Drive from the Moosewood Nature Center into the gates at Presque Isle Park after 8:00 p.m. until April 15 or until the salamanders stop migrating.

