The Ryan Report - March 27, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan sat down with State Representative of Michigan’s 109th House District Sara Cambensy (D).

Cambensy is in her third and final term. The 109th District, which includes most of Marquette, Alger, Luce and Schoolcraft Counties, will change in the next term due to redistricting.

The two discuss how the new district map does not fully focus on the communities of interest in the U.P. Cambensy called the lack of representation of the U.P. in the redistricting commission a tragedy.

The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6.

Don Ryan shares the desk with State Rep. Sara Cambensy.

