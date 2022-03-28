MTU’s Colin Swoyer signs NHL contract with Pittsburgh Penguins

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech hockey senior defenseman Colin Swoyer has signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins, announced by general manager Ron Hextall on Monday. Swoyer was an undrafted free agent.

The contract will begin with the 2022-23 season. Swoyer will report to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League for the remainder of the 2021-22 season on an amateur tryout agreement.

Swoyer, a native of Hinsdale, Illinois, appeared in 141 games for the Huskies and tallied 72 points with 14 goals and 58 assists. He ranks 18th in scoring all-time amongst Michigan Tech defensemen. He was a two-time alternate captain and was named to the All-CCHA Second Team this season and the All-WCHA Second Team as a junior.

Swoyer skated in 35 games as a senior and tallied a career-high 23 points with five goals and 18 assists. He led CCHA defensemen with four power-play goals to rank seventh among all CCHA players. He was second amongst CCHA defensemen with 13 assists and third amongst CCHA blueliners with 18 points in league games. Swoyer led CCHA defensemen with 2.42 shots on goal and was a key part of the defensive group that ranked second in the CCHA in penalty kill percentage (87.2) and second in scoring defense (2.04). He also ranked 11th in the CCHA with 34 blocked shots.

Swoyer has twice received the Gitzen-Loutit Memorial Award as the team’s most outstanding defensive player. He attended the St. Louis Blues Development Camp in July 2019. Swoyer tallied 11 points as a freshman, 21 as a sophomore, and 17 as a junior. Six of his 14 goals have been on the power play with four game-winners.

Prior to Michigan Tech, Swoyer played 114 games in two seasons for the Sioux Falls Stampede in the USHL. As an alternate captain in 2017-18, he finished fourth in the USHL in defensemen scoring with 36 points. He also played three seasons with the Chicago Fury before his time in the USHL.

