Menominee County café serves thousands of traditional Ukrainian dishes during fundraiser

POWERS, Mich. (WLUC) - Customers from as far as Green Bay and Marquette poured into the Wilson Creek Café in Powers for a worthy cause on Monday. Staff spent hours making traditional Ukrainian dishes for this fundraiser.

“We made 3,500 of the Varenyky, or Pierogi’s, and 2,500 of the Holubtsi, the Cabbage Rolls,” said Daria Sydor, Wilson Creek Café Co-Owner.

Sydor expects all of the food to be eaten. The money raised is going to the World Central Kitchen, which helps feed displaced refugees.

“We were fortunate enough to meet a family whose son and daughter-in-law are working in Poland with the World Central Kitchen,” Sydor explained.

Sydor says there is no fundraising goal, but that every penny earned today will go overseas. Sydor’s parents immigrated to the U.S. after World War II.

“I keep saying I wish my parents were alive to see this. Unfortunately, they have passed away, but on the flip side they have experienced one war I don’t think they would survive another,” Sydor said. “It is nice to know that people care.”

The Wilson Creek Café has a staff of only four, but 20 volunteers are helping distribute food.

“Friday, we didn’t leave here until midnight, Saturday was probably one o’clock, and Sunday was a little bit earlier because we had to be here early today,” Sydor said.

Sydor says the most popular item has been the Pierogi. The usually quiet cafe is now standing room only.

“It has really been overwhelming between community support and everybody in general, it has been fantastic. People have been extremely patient because it is taking a while [to get food],” Sydor said.

You can still participate in the feast until 7 p.m. CT Monday night. The Café is in Powers off US-2 and 141.

