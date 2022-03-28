Advertisement

Marquette Michigan Curling Club hosts final open curl event of the season

The group will resume these events in Sept.; until then, it is looking for more members.
First time curlers learn how to curl from the Marquette Michigan Curling Club's Ambassador...
First time curlers learn how to curl from the Marquette Michigan Curling Club's Ambassador Barry Greenleaf at the group's open curl event at Lakeview Arena Sunday. This is the group's last open curl event until Sept.(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Michigan Curling Club hosted an open curl event today at Lakeview Arena.

The free event was open for the public and meant to teach beginners the sport of curling. The objective is to roll a round stone down the ice towards a target to land the most accurate shot.

The Marquette Michigan Curling Club says this is the last open curl event until September. Barry Greenleaf, the club’s ambassador, invites more people to join and learn how to curl once events resume in the fall.

“There is a Marquette Michigan Curling Club we have a few members currently and we hope to grow that through the drop-in curling on Sunday nights,” Greenleaf said. “It’s a very social sport.”

If interested in joining the Marquette Michigan Curling Club, visit its Facebook page by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLUC File Photo
Lake effect snow closes M-28 between Chocolay Township and Munising
Jason Eide and Rebecca Brusoe
Two arrested in drug bust at casino
The Ewen-Trout Creek boys with their runner up trophy in East Lansing, March 26, 2022.
Ewen-Trout Creek boys fall in overtime in state final
The Menominee Maroons accept the state runner-up trophy for Division Three, March 26, 2022.
Menominee comeback falls short in state title game
A woman was injured in a rollover crash early Saturday, March 12, 2022, in the 3300 block of...
One dead and one injured in Marinette County rollover crash

Latest News

FILE - Copper Peak Ski Jump during the summer.
Copper Peak Ski Jump set to receive $20 million in funding for renovations
Last day of Boat, Sports and RV Show
Last day of the Boat, Sports and RV show
A woman was injured in a rollover crash early Saturday, March 12, 2022, in the 3300 block of...
One dead and one injured in Marinette County rollover crash
WLUC File Photo
Lake effect snow closes M-28 between Chocolay Township and Munising