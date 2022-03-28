Marquette Michigan Curling Club hosts final open curl event of the season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Michigan Curling Club hosted an open curl event today at Lakeview Arena.

The free event was open for the public and meant to teach beginners the sport of curling. The objective is to roll a round stone down the ice towards a target to land the most accurate shot.

The Marquette Michigan Curling Club says this is the last open curl event until September. Barry Greenleaf, the club’s ambassador, invites more people to join and learn how to curl once events resume in the fall.

“There is a Marquette Michigan Curling Club we have a few members currently and we hope to grow that through the drop-in curling on Sunday nights,” Greenleaf said. “It’s a very social sport.”

If interested in joining the Marquette Michigan Curling Club, visit its Facebook page by clicking here.

