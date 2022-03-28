Last day of the Boat, Sports and RV show

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Sunday was the final day of the Boat, Sports and RV show in Marquette.

Dozens of families came out today to peruse all different types of vendors. Even non-profit organizations like the Noquemenon Trails Network were there this weekend selling shirts and raffle tickets. Volunteer of the NTN, Ben Bastin was excited to see the turnout of people at the event.

“It’s been great, it’s been nice talking to people as they’ve come by, it’s a cool opportunity to spread the word. It’s gone well it’s been cool we’ve been able to talk to so many people since a lot of people are here to check it out so it’s been awesome,” he said.

