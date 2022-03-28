Kewadin Casinos changes gaming age limit from 19 to 18

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Kewadin Casinos will lower its gaming age limit to 18 starting March 30, 2022 at all five Kewadin Casinos locations.

According to the tribal gaming compact that the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians, owners of the Kewadin Casinos properties, has with the state of Michigan, the casinos have had the ability to lower their gaming age limit as low as 18 at any time.

“The decision to now lower the gaming age limit to 18 is a decision that gives all legal adults access to our gaming properties. Currently, several of Michigan’s tribal casinos allow legal adults to gamble at their casinos and this change will allow us to be consistent and competitive with those casinos,” said Allen Kerridge, Kewadin Casinos Chief Executive Officer.

This age limit change does not affect the minimum gaming age of the online casino and sports betting which is regulated by the Michigan Gaming Control Board. That age limit will remain at 21 years of age.

In an effort to prevent underage gaming and drinking, several procedures were implemented in 2006 when the gaming age limit was lowered to 19. These procedures will now include those 18 years of age. All locations have a podium located at each entrance where identification is checked. Those customers under the age of 21 are identified, security maintains a log to track individuals that are under the age of 21 and all Kewadin servers and bartenders are trained through a “TIPS” program to identify and prevent underage drinkers.

The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, owns and operates Kewadin Casinos in Sault Ste Marie, St. Ignace, Hessel, Manistique and Christmas. Kewadin Casinos are a gaming destination for people who live in and visit the Upper Peninsula. Located in one of the most scenic regions of North America, Kewadin Casinos currently offers 2,002 slot machines, 25 table games, hotels, dining and other amenities at five properties in Michigan’s eastern and central Upper Peninsula. For more information about Kewadin Casinos, please visit www.Kewadin.com.

