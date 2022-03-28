Jeff Olson turned tragedy into action 10 years ago; his passion & work continues

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - There are a number of communities and families in the Upper Peninsula right now experiencing a situation very similar to Jeff Olson’s.

Olson’s son, Daniel died by suicide in 2012 after battling depression and anxiety. He was an all-state athlete, leader and friend.

The documentary, Do it for Daniel, shares his story. And for the last 10 years, Jeff Olson has been speaking very openly about what happened. He’s worked hard to increase suicide and mental health awareness, programming and resources for those who may be experiencing something similar.

Olson spoke to TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson on the TV6 Morning News and shared a very powerful, and important message we all need to hear again, especially right now.

Listen to Jeff’s words. And if you’re someone who is struggling right now, know you are not alone. Below are a number of phone numbers and websites with real people wanting to help. To remind you that there is hope.

The U.P. isn’t someplace special because of Lake Superior or because we have the best festivals, trails and parks. It’s someplace special because of you, and because of the community of support that is available to every single one of us.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org

National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI), 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), info@nami.org, NAMI-Teens Finding Help website

NAMI Crisis Text Line, Text “START” or “NAMI” to 741-741, www.crisistextline.org

MiCAL (crisis & access line serving U.P. & Oakland County), Call or text, 1-844-44-MICAL (64225), MiCAL website

Pathways Community Mental Health, 906-225-1181, www.pathwaysup.org

Great Lakes Recovery Centers - Child & Adolescent Psychiatric Specialty Care, 906-228-9696, GLRC website

Call 2-1-1 for referral to other local youth mental health resources anywhere in the U.P.

While so much has changed since Olson's son died by suicide 10 years ago, there is still work to be done

