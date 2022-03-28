Detroit wins bid to host 2024 National Football League Draft

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - The National Football League (NFL) chose Detroit to host the 2024 NFL Draft.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist issued the following statements after Detroit was selected.

“Bringing the 2024 NFL draft to Detroit is a huge win for Detroiters and football fans across the state of Michigan,” said Governor Whitmer. “It will inject energy into our economy, benefitting countless small businesses and working families in Southeast Michigan. The NFL’s selection is a testament to the Motor City’s hustle and spirit, and I’m so proud that yet another major company has decided to make a historic investment in Michigan since Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist and I took office. I am grateful to all the local leaders, community organizations, and business owners who continue to get things done in Detroit. Together, we will continue landing marquee projects and events as we stay focused on growing our economy to help every working family, small business, and community thrive.”

“This announcement is a win for Detroit and for Michigan,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “Governor Whitmer and I have worked hard to build a Detroit with opportunity and prosperity for everyone, and we are excited that the NFL has recognized Detroit’s strength as a center for tourism, culture, innovation, and athletics. We look forward to hosting the 2024 NFL draft and we will continue standing tall alongside Detroiters.”

Governor Whitmer wrote to the NFL in March 2021, supporting Detroit’s bid to be the home of the 2024 NFL Draft. A year later, thanks to the hard work and advocacy of so many Michiganders, Detroit landed the bid. To view the full letter, click the link below:

