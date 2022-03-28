Advertisement

COVID-19 Omicron subvariant detected in Upper Michigan

The Western U.P. Health Department says while case numbers are low, the public should be informed of new developments.
The WUPHD is located in Hancock
(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - A subvariant of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has been detected in Upper Michigan.

Baraga, Houghton, and Marquette Counties have reported at least one subvariant case so far, known as Omicron variant BA.2.

It is considered more transmissible but has similar symptoms to omicron. The Western U.P. Health Department (WUPHD) says case numbers are low, but the public should be informed of new developments.

Through close monitoring, the health department hopes case numbers stay low.

“Right now, we are seeing between 30 to 50 cases a week [in the western U.P.]. I took a look yesterday, and we have about 20 cases this week, which is on par with that trend. People just need to continue to stay vigilant, which they have been,” said Kate Beer, Western U.P. Health Department Health Officer.

WUPHD oversees Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton, Keweenaw, and Ontonagon Counties. Beer says frequent hand washing is an effective way to prevent infection.

Beer says at least three cases of Omicron BA.2 have been identified in Baraga County, and at least one in Houghton County so far. With allergy season around the corner, Beer recommends taking a COVID-19 test or consulting your primary care physician if you feel ill.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

