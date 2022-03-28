Chilly, scattered clouds through Tuesday before midweek storm impacts the U.P.

Calm before the wintry storm: High pressure over the Northern Plains produces clearing skies and diminishes lake effect snow showers in Upper Michigan. Below seasonal temperatures result for Tuesday, though tempered by filtered sunshine during the daytime. Then Tuesday evening, a tandem of Canadian Prairies, Central Plains systems make their way to Western and Southern Upper Michigan, bringing moderate to heavy rounds of widespread snow, sleet, freezing rain and non-freezing rain through midweek. Ice accumulations can exceed one-quarter of an inch especially in the highlands west.

In addition to hazardous road conditions, storm impacts include sporadic power outages, damaged trees and localized flooding nearshore.

View NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Into Friday, lingering subfreezing air post-storm results in lake effect snow shower production over the northwest wind belts.

Scattered snow chances continue over the weekend and early next week from migrating Canadian clipper systems.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a wintry mix west and south in the evening, spreading east overnight; cool and breezy with southeast winds 10-20 mph gusting over 30 mph later in the evening

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Cloudy with freezing rain and sleet early, rain in the afternoon, freezing rain and sleet in the evening, then snow showers west later in the evening; east through southeast winds 10-20 mph gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: Mid 30s to Lower 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to occasionally heavy snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 30

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northwest winds belts, diminishing in the afternoon; blustery

>Highs: 30

Saturday through Monday, April 1st: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.