Building Michigan Together Week kicks off with Gov. Whitmer detailing infrastruture plan

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kicked off the newly declared Building Michigan Together week.

Gov. Whitmer celebrated investments Michigan has made in infrastructure over the last three years, including fixing over 13,000 lane miles and investing over $2 billion to upgrade drinking water, all while supporting 110,000 jobs.

She plans to build on that progress with the building Michigan together plan.

“It will support over 4,000 jobs fixing freeway ramps, improving vital commercial corridors, and keeping drivers safe on the roads as they go to work or drop their kids off at school, and it’ll help us with our regional airports to fix runways, refurbish terminals and increase capacity,” Gov. Whitmer said.

Those roads include US-31 and I-94 rebuilding in Benton township and the M-25 improvement project. The multiple road rebuilding projects are expected to begin the week of April 4.

The plan will also focus on improving parks and bringing high-speed internet to all Michiganders.

Governor Whitmer is expected to sign the Building Michigan Together Plan into law this week.

