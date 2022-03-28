Advertisement

Building Michigan Together Week kicks off with Gov. Whitmer detailing infrastruture plan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer highlighted the Building Michigan Together Plan, a bipartisan plan to...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer highlighted the Building Michigan Together Plan, a bipartisan plan to invest nearly $5 billion in the state’s infrastructure, outdoor recreation and housing.(The Office of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kicked off the newly declared Building Michigan Together week.

Gov. Whitmer celebrated investments Michigan has made in infrastructure over the last three years, including fixing over 13,000 lane miles and investing over $2 billion to upgrade drinking water, all while supporting 110,000 jobs.

She plans to build on that progress with the building Michigan together plan.

“It will support over 4,000 jobs fixing freeway ramps, improving vital commercial corridors, and keeping drivers safe on the roads as they go to work or drop their kids off at school, and it’ll help us with our regional airports to fix runways, refurbish terminals and increase capacity,” Gov. Whitmer said.

Those roads include US-31 and I-94 rebuilding in Benton township and the M-25 improvement project. The multiple road rebuilding projects are expected to begin the week of April 4.

The plan will also focus on improving parks and bringing high-speed internet to all Michiganders.

Governor Whitmer is expected to sign the Building Michigan Together Plan into law this week.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLUC File Photo
UPDATE: M-28 between Chocolay Township and Munising reopens
A woman was injured in a rollover crash early Saturday, March 12, 2022, in the 3300 block of...
One dead and one injured in Marinette County rollover crash
Jeff Olson turned tragedy into action 10 years ago; his passion & work continues
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
storm system
An active week with strong storm system

Latest News

The tutoring helps those in the Houghton area better understand computers and other forms of...
MTU professors & students resume in-person BASIC sessions
Two of the college’s hospitality management classes run the dining room and kitchen at ‘Chez...
NMU hospitality students get hands-on restaurant experience
In a series by TV6's Grace Blair - the Delta County Mental Health Taskforce gathers to see what...
Identifying mental health needs (Part 1/4)
TV6 Meteorologist Noel Navarro talks to Nicole Whitford's sixth grade class at Negaunee High...
TV6 Meteorologist Noel Navarro teaches sixth grade students of blue salamanders