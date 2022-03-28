An active week with strong storm system

The breezy winds and lake effect snow will diminish this morning as high pressure moves in. Plus, clouds will clear becoming mostly sunny. Our next storm system develops in the central plains and will move across the Lower Peninsula. It will bring a wintry mix including sleet and freezing rain tomorrow night through Wednesday morning. Then, it transitions to scattered rain showers for the day. Wednesday night colder air moves in leading to widespread wet snow continuing into Thursday. The impacts include icy roads Wednesday morning to slippery/slushy roads on Thursday and scattered power outages as gusts will be around 35mph.

Today: Becoming mostly sunny and staying cold

>Highs: Low 20s north, upper 20s south

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with evening wintry mix across the west

>Highs: Low to Mid-30s

Wednesday: Morning freezing rain/sleet. Then, rain during the day

>Highs: Low to Mid-30s

Thursday: Widespread wet heavy snow and gusty winds

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Friday: Lingering lake effect snow in the north and colder

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and more seasonal

>Highs: Mid 30s

Sunday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: Mid 30s

