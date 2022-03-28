Alpha 4th of July Fundraiser is Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Enjoy a beer at the Alpha Michigan Brewing Company for a good cause.

The brewery, along with the Alpha 4th of July group, is hosting a 4th of July fundraiser on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. central time. Kathy Carlson, the head of the new non-profit, said this group was formed to raise money and give back to the village of Alpha.

