Alpha 4th of July Fundraiser is Saturday

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Enjoy a beer at the Alpha Michigan Brewing Company for a good cause.

The brewery, along with the Alpha 4th of July group, is hosting a 4th of July fundraiser on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. central time. Kathy Carlson, the head of the new non-profit, said this group was formed to raise money and give back to the village of Alpha.

