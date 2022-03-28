AAA: Michigan motorists see another slight drop in gas prices

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas prices in Michigan decreased 2 cents compared to a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.14 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 64 cents more than this time last month and $1.47 more than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $62 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $11 from when prices were their highest last November.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks fell by 3 million bbl to 238 million bbl. Gasoline demand also decreased from 8.94 million b/d to 8.63 million b/d. The drop in gas demand is contributing to price decreases. However, the steady increase in the price of oil is slowing that decline.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by $5.66 to settle at $114.93. Crude prices climbed after EIA’s weekly report revealed that total domestic crude stocks declined by 2.5 million bbl to 413.4 million bbl, approximately 18 percent lower than the level in mid-March 2021. The current inventory level highlights tightness in the market, contributing to rising prices. Additionally, earlier last week, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium said that it could reduce crude exports by as much as 1 million barrels per day due to storm damage, according to news reports. The pipeline carries oil from Russia and Kazakhstan to buyers in the global market via the Black Sea. While Russian oil is generally being shunned by the global market due to sanctions, loss of barrels from Kazakhstan could further strain already tight markets. News of the potential reduction in supply has contributed to increased crude prices last week.

“Michigan drivers saw a slight decline in gas prices despite an increase in crude oil prices,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If oil prices continue to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit, reversing from the current downward trend.”

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price increased slightly. Metro Detroit’s current average is $4.19 per gallon, about 1 cent more than last week’s average and $1.47 more than this same time last year.

Click here to view AAA’s state and metro gas averages

Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($4.32), Traverse City ($4.20), Metro Detroit ($4.19)

Least expensive gas price averages: Grand Rapids ($4.07), Saginaw ($4.07), Flint ($4.09)

Find Local Gas Prices

Daily national, state, and metro gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

Motorists can find the lowest gas prices on their smartphone or tablet with the free AAA Mobile app . The app can also be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance.

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.