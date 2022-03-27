Players drafted for U.P. Football All-Star Game in June

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The draft was held through a Zoom meeting. Coaches for this year struck a last-minute deal. Coach Joe Noha (Menominee) for the Red Team and Coach George Niemi (Ishpeming) for the Black Team just finalized a deal that will keep all 7 Menominee players on the Red Team with Coach Noha and all 7 Westwood players on the Black Team with Coach Niemi. Coach Noha has most of his staff from Menominee with him for the game. Coach Niemi has Jeff Olson (Ishpeming), Scott Syrjala and Brad Wiljanen (Westwood), Mike Berutti (West Iron), Gavin Sundberg (Ishpeming), Tyler Thomas (Ontonagon) and Rick Popp (Kingsford). In the “draft era” of the All-Star Game, this has never happened before. All players are usually selected to both teams, so it will be really interesting to see if keeping these two groups of players together will help improve the team chemistry and ability for the coaches to relay what they want the players to do.

Black Team made the first two picks: Dryden Nelson from Calumet; Hunter Potier from Gladstone.

Red Team’s first pick: Cam Kelly from Gladstone.

FINAL ROSTERS

BLACK TEAM

Eric Abramson Ontonagon

Dysean Allen L’Anse

Owen Beauchamp Marquette

Zach Beckman Westwood

Brenten Belanger Negaunee

Timmy Bendick Forest Park

Lenny Bjorn Calumet

Marcus Boase Westwood

Chance Bridgers Hancock

Chase Carlson Norway

Zach Carlson Westwood

Jakob Davie Sault

Gavin Dawson Westwood

Dawson Delongchamp Ishpeming

Jesse Duran Munising

Eric Edwards Newberry

Drew French Engadine

Niko Gibellina Stephenson

Victavian Hanson Westwood

Spencer Harvala Westwood

Carter Kilpela Calumet

Jacob Mackie Manistique

Tim McKissack Forest Park

Dryden Nelson Calumet

Luke Olson Westwood

Eli Ostermeyer L’Anse

Carl Peterson Gwinn

Hunter Potier Gladstone

Wyatt Raab North Central

Chris Ricker Marquette

Connor Rintamaki Newberry

John Robinson Sault

Terrell Rowley Escanaba

Alex Schlemm Marquette

Trevor Simon Marquette

Paul Sturos Calumet

Marcus Sutherland Lake Linden-Hubbell

McKabe Swanson Manistique

Ben Tampas Lake Linden-Hubbell

Lucas Tappy Kingsford

Thomas Udd Gogebic-Bessemer

Kaiden Zapolnik Houghton

RED TEAM

Brady Badker Menominee

Nethanial Barnes Carney-Nadeau

Aidan Bellisle Menominee

Bode Bonovetz Negaunee

Jaden Borseth Ontonagon (E-TC)

Brett Boudreau Gladstone

Cooper Conway Menominee

Troy Corrigan Lake Linden-Hubbell

George Edington Pickford

Canaan Elson Stephenson

Levi Fiorucci Kingsford

Zachary Frusti Superior Central

Logan Getzloff Bark River-Harris

Joe Gimbel Menominee

Colt Glasheen North Dickinson

John Hansen Gladstone

Justin Jurmu Marquette

Kip Kangas Calumet

Cam Kelly Gladstone

Brody Kopp Kingsford

Wyatt Kuhlman Marquette

Ryan LaPlaunt Sault

Kade Lesperance Menominee

Trevor Lippens Bark River-Harris

Mason Lippold Rapid River

Dustin Lohfink Marquette

Jack Matrella Gogebic-Bessemer

Jestin Matusewic Ironwood

Lucas Maxon Iron Mountain

Desmond Mullen Marquette

Alex Naser North Central

John Nutkins Newberry

Austin Ridl Marquette

Damyn Smith Rapid River

Joey Smith Rapid River

EJ Suggitt Rudyard

Josh Sullivan Pickford

JR Tryan Menominee

Brody Waara Menominee

Jacob Wandahsega Bark River-Harris

Toby Wilcox Kingsford

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.