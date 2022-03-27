One dead and one injured in Marinette County rollover crash

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - A rollover crash left one dead and one injured Saturday night in Marinette County.

A four-door SUV was traveling southbound on Parkway Road when it went off the road, into the ditch and rolled over with two females inside.

Sally J. Williams Griese, 62, of Greenleaf, Wisconsin, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

Kim J. Johnson, 48, of DePere, Wisconsin, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Town of Stephenson Fire department and Auora Bay Area Paramedics assisted on the scene. This is the first traffic fatality in Marinette County in 2022.

