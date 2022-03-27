Advertisement

Lake effect snow closes M-28 between Chocolay Township and Munising

WLUC File Photo
WLUC File Photo (WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the Michigan State Police says M-28 is closed between Kawbawgam Road in Marquette County and the Munising City limits because of lake effect snow.

The MSP says visibility is low in the Alger County portion of M-28 with numerous vehicles in the ditch.

Barricades will be in place. Use an alternate route of travel until M-28 reopens, the MSP says. US-41 and M-94 are open.

This story will be updated as conditions change.

