Lake effect snow closes M-28 between Chocolay Township and Munising
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the Michigan State Police says M-28 is closed between Kawbawgam Road in Marquette County and the Munising City limits because of lake effect snow.
The MSP says visibility is low in the Alger County portion of M-28 with numerous vehicles in the ditch.
Barricades will be in place. Use an alternate route of travel until M-28 reopens, the MSP says. US-41 and M-94 are open.
This story will be updated as conditions change.
