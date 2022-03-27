Blowing snow tonight with more this week
Snowy conditions are still in store for our eastern counties like Alger and northern Schoolcraft tonight. As the lake effect snow diminishes we’ll see calmer conditions Monday evening into Tuesday. With the system Wednesday a Colorado low will move in from the southwest bringing in precipitation like rain and snow. With all of these forms of precip roads and sidewalks could be very slick.
>Highs: High 10s to Mid 20s
Monday: LES diminishing in the afternoon; partly cloudy skies
>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s
Tuesday: Scattered snow showers in the evening as system moves in; mostly cloudy
>Highs: Low to Mid 30s
Wednesday: Widespread mixed precipitation; higher snow chances in western counties
>Highs: 30s
Thursday: System moves over region with more precipitation variety
>Highs: 30s
Friday: Snow showers throughout the day; mostly cloudy
>Highs: 20s
Saturday: Calmer conditions; partly cloudy
>Highs: 30s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy
