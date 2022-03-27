Blowing snow tonight with more this week

Snowy conditions are still in store for our eastern counties like Alger and northern Schoolcraft tonight. As the lake effect snow diminishes we’ll see calmer conditions Monday evening into Tuesday. With the system Wednesday a Colorado low will move in from the southwest bringing in precipitation like rain and snow. With all of these forms of precip roads and sidewalks could be very slick.

NWS Alerts here.

>Highs: High 10s to Mid 20s

Monday: LES diminishing in the afternoon; partly cloudy skies

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Tuesday: Scattered snow showers in the evening as system moves in; mostly cloudy

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Wednesday: Widespread mixed precipitation; higher snow chances in western counties

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: System moves over region with more precipitation variety

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Snow showers throughout the day; mostly cloudy

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Calmer conditions; partly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy

