Pinewood Derby continues in Marquette

Pinewood Derby
Pinewood Derby(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Pinewood Derby continues, this time in Marquette.

The Pere Marquette Zone of Boy Scouts resumed its Pinewood Derby after a two-year pause due to COVID. The boys and girls sculpt and paint their own cars out of five-ounce wood blocks to race down the test track and compete to see who’s car is the fastest. The competition was held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church.

“I love spending time with my dad building the cars and I love doing design and because it was our own pack race we got to choose the design awards and I got best paint job because I made it look so much like an alligator,” said Eero Rutz from pack 395.

Winners from the cub scout packs in Marquette and Alger county will go on to participate in the run-off competition.

