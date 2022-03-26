Advertisement

Over 80 people participate in Sled Hockey Clinic at Michigan Tech

By Matt Price
Published: Mar. 26, 2022
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - people of all ages went to Michigan Tech’s MacInnes Student Ice Arena to take part in a Sled Hockey Clinic. Over 80 people registered and went on the ice to just glide around, hit some pucks, and even play some exhibition.

Sled hockey is the Paralympic version of ice hockey. It is meant to give those with disabilities a chance to play the sport.

Event Organizer Maria Velat, a senior at Houghton High School, says the goal was more than just introducing the sport to the area.

“I’ve been trying to bring adaptive sports to the Upper Peninsula,” Velat said. “I’ve gotten a lot of people interested in Sit Skiing, too. And so, I just thought showing people that there are other ways to play the sport would be really good.”

There are hopes to do more clinics in the future and get a permanent sled hockey club started in Houghton.

