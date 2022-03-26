Mixed precipitation forecasted for next week
As temps fall especially tonight, best to have the heater ready to go
Lake effect snow will be affecting counties like Alger throughout Saturday heading into Sunday morning. That LES will stick around even into Monday and will diminish heading into the afternoon. Conditions will be mostly calm on Monday night into Tuesday where chances of snow showers are possible Tuesday evening. Widespread mixed precipitation is possible on Wednesday and Thursday which could lead to some slick roads and sidewalks.
>Highs: Low to High 10s
Sunday: Partly cloudy with lake effect snow along the NW wind belts throughout the day
>Highs: Mid 10s to Low 20s
Monday: LES diminishing in the morning into afternoon; mostly cloudy conditions
>Highs: Mid 20s to Low 30s
Tuesday: Snow showers in the evening possible; slightly warmer temps
>Highs: Low to Mid 30s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with mixed precipitation moving in
>Highs: 30s
Thursday: More mixed conditions with snow chances rising into the afternoon and evening; blustery winds
>Highs: 30s
Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with chances of LES along NW wind belts
>Highs: 20s
Saturday: Partly sunny skies
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.