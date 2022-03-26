Mixed precipitation forecasted for next week

Lake effect snow will be affecting counties like Alger throughout Saturday heading into Sunday morning. That LES will stick around even into Monday and will diminish heading into the afternoon. Conditions will be mostly calm on Monday night into Tuesday where chances of snow showers are possible Tuesday evening. Widespread mixed precipitation is possible on Wednesday and Thursday which could lead to some slick roads and sidewalks.

>Highs: Low to High 10s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with lake effect snow along the NW wind belts throughout the day

>Highs: Mid 10s to Low 20s

Monday: LES diminishing in the morning into afternoon; mostly cloudy conditions

>Highs: Mid 20s to Low 30s

Tuesday: Snow showers in the evening possible; slightly warmer temps

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with mixed precipitation moving in

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: More mixed conditions with snow chances rising into the afternoon and evening; blustery winds

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with chances of LES along NW wind belts

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Partly sunny skies

