Advertisement

Mixed precipitation forecasted for next week

As temps fall especially tonight, best to have the heater ready to go
Cooler temps make use of heaters
Cooler temps make use of heaters(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake effect snow will be affecting counties like Alger throughout Saturday heading into Sunday morning. That LES will stick around even into Monday and will diminish heading into the afternoon. Conditions will be mostly calm on Monday night into Tuesday where chances of snow showers are possible Tuesday evening. Widespread mixed precipitation is possible on Wednesday and Thursday which could lead to some slick roads and sidewalks.

>Highs: Low to High 10s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with lake effect snow along the NW wind belts throughout the day

>Highs: Mid 10s to Low 20s

Monday: LES diminishing in the morning into afternoon; mostly cloudy conditions

>Highs: Mid 20s to Low 30s

Tuesday: Snow showers in the evening possible; slightly warmer temps

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with mixed precipitation moving in

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: More mixed conditions with snow chances rising into the afternoon and evening; blustery winds

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with chances of LES along NW wind belts

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Partly sunny skies

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Eide and Rebecca Brusoe
Two arrested in drug bust at casino
Mackinac Bridge 3/25/22
UPDATE: Mackinac Bridge reopens to traffic
The Swallow Inn in Rapid River is a kind of historic bar that can only be found in Michigan's...
Yooper Paranormal weighs in on Swallow Inn spirits
According to the Houghton Police Department, a fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, March...
UPDATE: No human factor reported in Houghton apartment explosion, fire
The U.S. Coast Guard no longer needs the Keweenaw Lower Entrance Light. It is now open to...
Notice of Availability released for Keweenaw Lower Entrance Light

Latest News

Light to moderate snow, gusty winds over 30 mph to impact travel Friday night through Saturday.
Winter weather advisories activated as snow, wind rush in this weekend
snow
A windy and snowy weekend ahead
Canadian Prairies system brings scattered snow showers Friday, with arctic air settling into...
Wintry weather back in the mix this weekend
more snow
Active trend continues with our next system tomorrow