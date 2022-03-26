Advertisement

Michigan Tech Men’s Tennis falls to Ferris State

Freel prevents shutout
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - Andrew Freel picked up a win in singles but the Michigan Tech men’s tennis team suffered a 6-1 defeat against No. 31 Ferris State Friday at FSU Racquet and Fitness Center Friday afternoon.

Freel was pushed to three tiebreakers, including a 10-point supertiebreaker for the third set before he prevailed 6-7(3), 7-6(5), 12-10 over Ayush Deswal at No. 5 singles. The Bulldogs swept doubles and received strong performances at the top of the singles lineup to hand Tech its fifth straight loss to start the year.

“Ferris State is a tough team and I thought we really tried our best to compete with them out there today,” said head coach Kristin Yep. “We are continuing to learn more each match and I really see this team growing, which is very positive.”

Michigan Tech (0-5, 0-1 GLIAC) plays at No. 27 Grand Valley State Saturday at 9 a.m. Ferris State (10-2, 2-0 GLIAC) continues with Lake Superior State Saturday.

Scores

Doubles

Order of Finish: 1,2,3

Singles

Order of Finish: 1,2,4,3,6,5

