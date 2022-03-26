Michigan Tech Men’s Tennis falls to Ferris State
Freel prevents shutout
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - Andrew Freel picked up a win in singles but the Michigan Tech men’s tennis team suffered a 6-1 defeat against No. 31 Ferris State Friday at FSU Racquet and Fitness Center Friday afternoon.
Freel was pushed to three tiebreakers, including a 10-point supertiebreaker for the third set before he prevailed 6-7(3), 7-6(5), 12-10 over Ayush Deswal at No. 5 singles. The Bulldogs swept doubles and received strong performances at the top of the singles lineup to hand Tech its fifth straight loss to start the year.
“Ferris State is a tough team and I thought we really tried our best to compete with them out there today,” said head coach Kristin Yep. “We are continuing to learn more each match and I really see this team growing, which is very positive.”
Michigan Tech (0-5, 0-1 GLIAC) plays at No. 27 Grand Valley State Saturday at 9 a.m. Ferris State (10-2, 2-0 GLIAC) continues with Lake Superior State Saturday.
Scores
Doubles
- FSU (Mathis Guerre/Jan Koupil) def. MTU (Vitor Jordao/Eli Pinnoo) 6-0
- FSU (Alessandro Santangelo/Lortie) def. MTU (Siddhesh Mahadeshwar/Ricardo Nunez) 6-3
- FSU (Josh McDermott/Ayush Deswal) def. MTU (Nikolai Prosjankyov/Andrew Freel) 7-5
Order of Finish: 1,2,3
Singles
- FSU (Mathis Guerre) def. MTU (Adam Fenjiro) 6-1, 6-1
- FSU (Jan Koupil) def. MTU (Vitor Jordao) 6-3, 6-2
- FSU (Yannic Mader) def. MTU (Nikolai Prosjankyov) 6-4, 6-2
- FSU (Benjamin Lortie) def. MTU (Lauren Opalewski) 6-4, 7-6(5)
- MTU (Andrew Freel) def. FSU (Ayush Deswal) 6-7(3), 7-6(5), 12-10
- FSU (Alec Olivier) def. MTU (Siddhesh Mahadeshwar) 3-6, 7-5, 10-7
Order of Finish: 1,2,4,3,6,5
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.