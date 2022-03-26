Menominee comeback falls short in state title game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Menominee was able to press and make Schoolcraft turn the ball over in the fourth quarter, but Schoolcraft was able to hang on for a 59-49 win in the Division Three Boys Basketball Final in East Lansing.

Brady Schultz led all scorers with 19 points for the Maroons while Aidan Bellisle had 14.

The Ryske brothers, Ty and Shane, each scored 15 points. Eli DeVisser may have been the “x” factor with 14 points.

Menominee closed the deficit to eight points twice in the fourth quarter, but the Eagles had a response each time.

The Eagles end the campaign 25-2. The Maroons are 23-4. Congrats to Coach Sam Larson and team for an outstanding post season.

Schoolcraft finally dropped below 50-percnt shooting for the game in the third quarter. But the Eagles still maintain a 46-31 advantage over Menominee in the Division Three Boys Basketball Final in East Lansing. Schoolcraft has a 31-17 cushion in rebounding. Menominee is shooting 33-percent for the contest.

Schoolcraft has made 12 of 23 shots from the floor. Menominee is eight of 23, and that’s a good part of the reason why the Eagles have a 31-20 lead at halftime of the Division Three Boys Basketball State Final in East Lansing.

Brady Badker and Brady Schultz each have seven points for the Maroons.

Ty Rykse has eleven points and Eli DeVisser has ten for the Eagles.

Schoolcraft made eight of eleven shots from the floor in the first quarter. The Eagles have a 20-10 lead over Menominee after eight minutes of the Division Three Basketball State Final in East Lansing. Four of the five starters have a basket for the Maroons.

The Maroons are looking for their first state title since 1967.

