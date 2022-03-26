Falling ice more frequent on Mackinac Bridge in recent years

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mackinac Bridge reopened to traffic Friday afternoon after being closed for around six hours due to falling ice. This followed a closure for much of the day Thursday.

MDOT says large chunks of ice that form on the bridge’s cables and towers can melt and fall over 300 feet.

There have been multiple past examples of windshields and vehicle roofs being smashed by falling ice.

That type of impact can certainly cause injury, which is why Michigan State Police quickly jumped into action when a vehicle made an attempt to illegally cross the bridge in the wrong lane Thursday afternoon.

MDOT Communications Representative Dan Weingarten says the bridge has closed 22 times due to falling ice since 1995 and such events have been increasing in recent years.

“Unfortunately, there is no way to predict very far in advance when this is going to happen,” Weingarten said. “We realize this is a huge inconvenience for a lot of people. It’s the only link between the lower and the upper peninsula, but this is all about safety.”

The latest updates on conditions and closures on the bridge can be found here.

