Ewen-Trout Creek boys lead at halftime in state final

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Eric Abramsion’s three-pointer at the buzzer gives Ewen-Trout Creek a 30-23 lead at halftime of the Division Four Boys Basketball State Final over Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian in East Lansing.

Abramson leads the Panthers with ten points. Jaden Borseth has nine points, and Brandon Polkky is finding success in the paint with eight points.

Brady Titus paces the Defenders with ten points.

ETC shot better than 50-percent from the floor. The Panthers committed seven turnovers, the Defenders five.

The game can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit Plus.

The Panthers are going for first state title since 1972.

Later Saturday, Menominee plays in the Division Three title game.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.