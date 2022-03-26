Advertisement

Center for Native American Studies and NMU NASA holds virtual Pow Wow

virtual powwow
virtual powwow(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU’s Native American Student Association held a virtual Pow Wow in collaboration with the Center for Native American Studies.

The powwow was part of the “Sing our Sisters Home” series which commemorates missing and murdered indigenous women throughout Women’s History Month.

The event included demonstrations by dancers, drum songs, and talks from traditional advisors.

“Framed much like an in-person powwow, we’ll hear the sounds of traditional sounds and we’ll hear talks on a range of topics from the importance of regalia and beadwork to providing tips on proper etiquette while attending a powwow,” said Bazile Panek, President of the Native American Student Association.

The event also expanded on the curriculum offered during last year’s Pow Wow 101 event.

