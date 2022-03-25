Winter weather advisories activated as snow, wind rush in this weekend

A fast-moving Canadian Prairies system (clipper) rolls through Upper Michigan Friday evening, bringing light to moderate widespread snow showers and a rush of northwesterly winds gusting over 30 mph at times. Following the clipper system’s exit early Saturday, frigid arctic air enters the region, leading to lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts throughout the weekend. Weekend snow accumulations range from 1-6″, with the highest amounts along the northwest wind belts in the Copper Country and Eastern U.P.

Snow chances diminish early next week and temperatures gradually climb towards the seasonal average, until a Central Plains system brings mixed rain and snow chances to the U.P. Wednesday and Thursday.

Find current NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the north through northwest wind belts; blustery with northwest winds 10 to 20 mph and gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts, diminishing in the central U.P. in the evening; very cold

>Highs: 10s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers east tapering off in the afternoon; cold

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening; cool

>Highs: 30

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow; windy

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow showers, then transitioning to full snow showers in the evening; windy

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the north wind belts; cool

>Highs: 30

