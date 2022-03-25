Advertisement

Winter weather advisories activated as snow, wind rush in this weekend

Light to moderate snow, gusty winds over 30 mph to impact travel Friday night through Saturday.
Light to moderate snow, gusty winds over 30 mph to impact travel Friday night through Saturday.
Light to moderate snow, gusty winds over 30 mph to impact travel Friday night through Saturday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A fast-moving Canadian Prairies system (clipper) rolls through Upper Michigan Friday evening, bringing light to moderate widespread snow showers and a rush of northwesterly winds gusting over 30 mph at times. Following the clipper system’s exit early Saturday, frigid arctic air enters the region, leading to lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts throughout the weekend. Weekend snow accumulations range from 1-6″, with the highest amounts along the northwest wind belts in the Copper Country and Eastern U.P.

Snow chances diminish early next week and temperatures gradually climb towards the seasonal average, until a Central Plains system brings mixed rain and snow chances to the U.P. Wednesday and Thursday.

Find current NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the north through northwest wind belts; blustery with northwest winds 10 to 20 mph and gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts, diminishing in the central U.P. in the evening; very cold

>Highs: 10s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers east tapering off in the afternoon; cold

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening; cool

>Highs: 30

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow; windy

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow showers, then transitioning to full snow showers in the evening; windy

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the north wind belts; cool

>Highs: 30

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackinac Bridge 3/25/22
UPDATE: Mackinac Bridge reopens to traffic
The Swallow Inn's historic energy can still be felt to this day.
Paranormal investigators stake out Swallow Inn
LIVE UPDATES: Power outages continue Thursday across Upper Michigan after freezing rain
Car insurance is being affected by inflation due to the economic impact COVID-19 has had on the...
How auto insurance refunds are being deposited
The Swallow Inn in Rapid River is a kind of historic bar that can only be found in Michigan's...
Yooper Paranormal weighs in on Swallow Inn spirits

Latest News

snow
A windy and snowy weekend ahead
Canadian Prairies system brings scattered snow showers Friday, with arctic air settling into...
Wintry weather back in the mix this weekend
more snow
Active trend continues with our next system tomorrow
Wintry mix continues to impact U.P. roads through Thursday morning - advisories until 2 a.m....
Winter weather advisories continue as rain, snow, ice stir up the U.P.