A windy and snowy weekend ahead

Our next clipper system will bring an unseasonably cold air mass and snow this weekend. Light snow will move into the western counties today with a light mix in the central by the evening. Then, lake effect snow develops tonight and continues through the weekend along the northwest wind belts. Snow amounts through tomorrow will be around 1-3″ in the south with 4-6″ along the northwest wind belts. Winds will also increase overnight through tomorrow with gusts around 40mph. This will lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility at times. High-pressure returns on Monday with sunshine. By Tuesday night into Wednesday, another storm system will bring around of wintry mix across the area again.

Today: Morning sunshine with light snow across the west

>Highs: Low to mid-30s west, upper 30s to low 40s elsewhere

Saturday: Windy, cold, and snowy

>Highs: Around 20° west, upper 20s east

Sunday: Lake effect snow in the east and colder

>Highs: Upper teens

Monday: Mostly sunny and cold

>Highs: Mainly 20s

Tuesday: Clouds increasing with a wintry mix at night

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Wednesday: Widespread snow and wintry mix

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Thursday: Chance of lingering snow in the north

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

