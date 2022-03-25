Two arrested in drug bust at casino

FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people are facing charges after a drug bust in Forest County.

On March 23, a deputy spotted a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking lot of the Potawatomi Carter Casino. The deputy approached a woman in the front passenger seat and spotted drug paraphernalia, investigators say.

The deputy searched the woman, Rebecca Brusoe, 38, Appleton, and “located a large amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on her person.” LSD and ecstasy were found in her purse, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

During a search of the vehicle, the deputy found THC oil and drug paraphernalia.

The driver, Jason Eide, 44, Appleton was located inside the casino. He was taken into custody for possession of THC and drug paraphernalia. Investigators searched the man “and a large amount of methamphetamine was located on his person.”

“Deputies located more than an ounce and a half of methamphetamine, LSD, Ecstasy, Oxycodone, prescription pills, THC and drug paraphernalia,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Eide and Brusoe were booked into the Forest County Jail. They’re being held on $10,000 cash bonds.

