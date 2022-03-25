Advertisement

Two arrested in drug bust at casino

Jason Eide and Rebecca Brusoe
Jason Eide and Rebecca Brusoe(Forest County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people are facing charges after a drug bust in Forest County.

On March 23, a deputy spotted a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking lot of the Potawatomi Carter Casino. The deputy approached a woman in the front passenger seat and spotted drug paraphernalia, investigators say.

The deputy searched the woman, Rebecca Brusoe, 38, Appleton, and “located a large amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on her person.” LSD and ecstasy were found in her purse, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

During a search of the vehicle, the deputy found THC oil and drug paraphernalia.

The driver, Jason Eide, 44, Appleton was located inside the casino. He was taken into custody for possession of THC and drug paraphernalia. Investigators searched the man “and a large amount of methamphetamine was located on his person.”

“Deputies located more than an ounce and a half of methamphetamine, LSD, Ecstasy, Oxycodone, prescription pills, THC and drug paraphernalia,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Eide and Brusoe were booked into the Forest County Jail. They’re being held on $10,000 cash bonds.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackinac Bridge 3/25/22
UPDATE: Mackinac Bridge closed to all traffic due to falling ice
The Swallow Inn's historic energy can still be felt to this day.
Paranormal investigators stake out Swallow Inn
LIVE UPDATES: Power outages continue Thursday across Upper Michigan after freezing rain
Car insurance is being affected by inflation due to the economic impact COVID-19 has had on the...
How auto insurance refunds are being deposited
The Swallow Inn in Rapid River is a kind of historic bar that can only be found in Michigan's...
Yooper Paranormal weighs in on Swallow Inn spirits

Latest News

Father Timothy Ferguson, pastor of St. Joseph and St. Patrick's Parish and Jillena Rose, one of...
St. Joseph & St. Patrick’s Parish raised $7,489 for Ukrainian refugees
Clothes on a rack for the sale coming in April
Little Agate Spring & Summer Clothing Sale coming to Marquette in April
The U.S. Coast Guard no longer needs the Keweenaw Lower Entrance Light. It is now open to...
Notice of Availability released for Keweenaw Lower Entrance Light
According to the Houghton Police Department, a fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, March...
UPDATE: No human factor reported in Houghton apartment explosion, fire