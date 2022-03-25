Advertisement

Ore Dock Brewing Co. hosts a pop-up record show

Thursday March 24th, marks the first day for the pop-up record show downtown Marquette.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Who doesn’t love having a brew and listening to some throwback tunes? In downtown Marquette this weekend the Ore Dock Brewing Co. will be hosting the ninth pop-up record show with tens of thousands of 12, 10 and 7 inch records, cassettes, VHS tapes and much more. They also will be selling t-shirts, posters, books and stickers.

TV6′s Alyssa Jawor and Elizabeth Peterson spoke with Jon Teichman, Northern Michigan Universities Vinyl Record Club Adviser. Jon said on Thursday night, they will have live surf rock music.

