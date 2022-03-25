Ore Dock Brewing Co. hosts a pop-up record show

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Who doesn’t love having a brew and listening to some throwback tunes? In downtown Marquette this weekend the Ore Dock Brewing Co. will be hosting the ninth pop-up record show with tens of thousands of 12, 10 and 7 inch records, cassettes, VHS tapes and much more. They also will be selling t-shirts, posters, books and stickers.

TV6′s Alyssa Jawor and Elizabeth Peterson spoke with Jon Teichman, Northern Michigan Universities Vinyl Record Club Adviser. Jon said on Thursday night, they will have live surf rock music.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.