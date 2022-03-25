Notice of Availability published for Keweenaw Lower Entrance Light in Houghton County

CHASSELL, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Lower Entrance Light is no longer needed by the U.S. Coast Guard and is open to applications for ownership.

On March 22, a Notice of Availability on the Keweenaw Lower Entrance Light on Lake Superior, announced the light has been determined to be excess to the needs of the U.S. Coast Guard, Department of Homeland Security.

Pursuant to the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act of 2000, 4 U.S.C.305102 (NHLPA), this property is now being made available at no cost to eligible entities defined as:

Federal agencies.

State and local agencies.

Non-profit corporations.

Educational agencies or community development organizations for educational purposes.

Park, recreational, cultural or historic preservation purposes.

The Keweenaw Lower Entrance Light is a white, octagonal, 68-foot-tall tower on a concrete pierhead. The light station is eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places and must be maintained according to the Secretary of Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.

The light station is located on a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers navigational structure such as a breakwater, jetty or pier. For access to and utilization of the light station, the selected steward must obtain the required authorization from the U.S. COE district office having jurisdiction for the navigational structure.

Any eligible entity with an interest in acquiring the property for a use consistent with the purposes stated above should submit a letter of interest within 60 days from the date of the notice (March 22, 2022).

Letters of interest should include:

Name of property.

Name of eligible entity.

Point of contact, title, address, phone and email.

Non-profit agencies must also provide a copy of their state-certified articles of incorporation before the end of the 60-day notice period.

Eligible entities which submit a letter of interest will be sent an application from the U.S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service, and given an opportunity to inspect the property. Building inspectors and/or contractors may accompany the applicant on the inspection. The application is due within 90 days from the date of the site inspection.

The NPS will review all applications submitted and may recommend a steward to receive the property. If a recommendation is made, the General Services Administration will complete the conveyance to the selected steward with a quitclaim deed. Pursuant to Section 309 of the NHLPA, the property will be sold if it is not transferred to a public body or non-profit organization.

Letters of interest should be directed to:

Mr. Luke Barrett

luke.barrett@gsa.gov

U.S. General Services Administration

Real Property Utilization and Disposal Division

230 South Dearborn Street, Room 3774

Chicago, Illinois 60604

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.