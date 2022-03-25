Marquette City Fire Dept. spreads awareness of carbon monoxide poisoning

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Another type of preventable death is in the spotlight right now. That is carbon monoxide poisoning because this is National Poison Prevention Week.

According to Consumer Reports, carbon monoxide poisoning is responsible for almost 50,000 emergency-room visits and 1,200 deaths each year in the U.S.

Carbon monoxide is silent, odorless, and tasteless. Health effects range from fatigue, dizziness, and headaches to long-term neurological disabilities. Carbon monoxide can affect anyone at any age, including your pets.

The Marquette City Fire Department urges everyone to have carbon monoxide detectors in smart places.

“One of the best spots is wherever your utilities are,” said Brandon Cory, a firefighter and paramedic at the department. “Your boiler, your hot water heater. Anything like that that produces gas like that, and then it’s also good to have them throughout the house, too. As it rises, it can alarm them all over the place.”

Cory says it is recommended to have at least one carbon monoxide detector on every floor of your house.

