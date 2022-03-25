Little Agate Spring & Summer Clothing Sale coming to Marquette in April

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’re looking for spring and summer clothes for your family mark your calendar for an event coming in April. Inside the First Presbyterian Church in Marquette tables will filled with spring and summer clothing to either swap or sell.

It’s called the Little Agate Spring & Summer Clothing Sale. The event is similar to a mom-to-mom sale, where clothing from one family can be swapped or sold to another. The event organizer says this helps families get the most out of their clothing and gear.

“Kids grow so fast and especially up here in this climate and the kind of activities most of our families up here do, we need quality gear to keep them dry, keep them warm, keep their skin safe in the sun and there needs to be an alternative to buying new in Marquette,” said Leah Blanchard, Event Coordinator.

The Little Agate Spring & Summer Children’s Clothing & Gear Event is April 29-May 1. The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Sunday the sale goes from noon to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.