Advertisement

Little Agate Spring & Summer Clothing Sale coming to Marquette in April

Clothes on a rack for the sale coming in April
Clothes on a rack for the sale coming in April(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’re looking for spring and summer clothes for your family mark your calendar for an event coming in April. Inside the First Presbyterian Church in Marquette tables will filled with spring and summer clothing to either swap or sell.

It’s called the Little Agate Spring & Summer Clothing Sale. The event is similar to a mom-to-mom sale, where clothing from one family can be swapped or sold to another. The event organizer says this helps families get the most out of their clothing and gear.

“Kids grow so fast and especially up here in this climate and the kind of activities most of our families up here do, we need quality gear to keep them dry, keep them warm, keep their skin safe in the sun and there needs to be an alternative to buying new in Marquette,” said Leah Blanchard, Event Coordinator.

The Little Agate Spring & Summer Children’s Clothing & Gear Event is April 29-May 1. The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Sunday the sale goes from noon to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackinac Bridge 3/25/22
UPDATE: Mackinac Bridge closed to all traffic due to falling ice
The Swallow Inn's historic energy can still be felt to this day.
Paranormal investigators stake out Swallow Inn
LIVE UPDATES: Power outages continue Thursday across Upper Michigan after freezing rain
Car insurance is being affected by inflation due to the economic impact COVID-19 has had on the...
How auto insurance refunds are being deposited
The Swallow Inn in Rapid River is a kind of historic bar that can only be found in Michigan's...
Yooper Paranormal weighs in on Swallow Inn spirits

Latest News

Father Timothy Ferguson, pastor of St. Joseph and St. Patrick's Parish and Jillena Rose, one of...
St. Joseph & St. Patrick’s Parish raised $7,489 for Ukrainian refugees
The U.S. Coast Guard no longer needs the Keweenaw Lower Entrance Light. It is now open to...
Notice of Availability released for Keweenaw Lower Entrance Light
Jason Eide and Rebecca Brusoe
Two arrested in drug bust at casino
According to the Houghton Police Department, a fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, March...
UPDATE: No human factor reported in Houghton apartment explosion, fire