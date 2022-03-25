Great Lakes Recovery Centers reacts to Marquette County receiving opioid settlement money

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Reactions continue to pour in with the news of Marquette County receiving $1.9 million to fight the opioid crisis. On Monday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the move “is a small step in the right direction.”

Marquette County Administrator Scott Erbisch is also pleased.

“We’re really happy with the outcome for Marquette County because we know those dollars will be used to help those with challenges with opioid or other addictions,” said Erbisch.

As we reported on Monday, the money comes from a $26 billion nationwide settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three other companies. While it is a little early to say how the money will be dispersed, Great Lakes Recovery Centers CEO Greg Toutant says it could be a big boost for programs across the county.

“Primarily, we’ll follow the guidelines that have come out,” he said, “in terms of what’s allowable treatment, prevention, and recovery-based services that can follow the clients and really assist them with their pathway to recovery.”

GLRC says it has general options in mind.

“Potentially, that money could be put into other things like training people on meditation or other cognitive-behavioral pain therapy techniques,” said GLRC’s Chief Clinical Officer, Bob Mellin.

With an uptick in drug addiction issues across the county over the last ten years, Erbisch hopes this money can be part of the solution.

“If these dollars can add value to helping, whether in treatment or prevention, then it’s a win for our community,” he stated.

The first payments will be dispersed next month and in July. There will then be one payment annually for the next 18 years.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.