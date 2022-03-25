Cold storage grants available for U.P. farmers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Food Exchange, in partnership with Upper Peninsula Food as Medicine Team, is excited to announce the opening of its first ever grant program for area farms.

Under this program, three farms from each of the regional planning districts of the Upper Peninsula will be awarded funds to build new or additional cold storage facilities for storing fresh produce. The grant includes up to $14,000 for the materials and labor to build the facility as well as access to technical assistance for the construction and HVAC. The grant program is funded by the Superior Health Foundation.

Cold storage facilities are essential for extending the agricultural sales season by providing space for keeping storage crops that can be sold well into the winter, directly supporting the growth of the U.P. farm economy and increasing access to local food for all residents.

Applications opened March 16th and the deadline is April 18th, 2022 at 5pm. Awards will be announced on May 3rd and the project completion deadline is September 30th, 2022.

To learn more and to access the grant application, visit upfoodexchange.com/cold-storage-grant-program.

If you have any questions you can contact The U.P. Food Exchange at, info@upfoodexchange.com or 906-225-0671 x723.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.