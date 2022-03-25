Advertisement

Boat, Sport and RV Show kicks off at the Superior Dome with great turnout

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 27th annual Boat, Sport and RV Show kicked off it’s first night at the Superior Dome in Marquette Friday night with a great turnout.

Dozens of vendors filled the Dome showing the latest and greatest in outdoor recreation vehicles like boats, RV’s, motorcycles, side-by-sides and four-wheelers. This is the first year for the show in the past couple years because of the pandemic. Vendor say during that time the demand for outdoor recreation has gone way up.

“So far, early on in the show it’s been great, a lot of traffic through the door, a lot of people here, lots of stuff going on, I’m very happy with the turnout, it’s awesome to be here, I’m hoping to see a lot of people, talk to a lot of people and leave some great impressions,” said Joe Serotzke, Jam Service President.

The Boat, Sport and RV Show continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission is $6.

