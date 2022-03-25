Bay de Noc Gardening Conference announced for April

Bay de Noc, Mich. (WLUC) - April 14 is the registration deadline for the 22 annual Bay de Noc Gardening Conference in Escanaba.

The event will be held at Bay College on Saturday, April 30.

This year, the event features eight different classes on a variety of yard and garden topics. Participants will be able to choose to attend four classes at this day-long conference.

“Smart Lawns for Bees and Beauty” will be presented by Rebecca Krans, an MSU extension horticultural educator. Dr. Dave Gafner will be discussing shrubs and landscape design. He will also be teaching a class on orchids. Other conference topics include shade gardening, growing miniature gardens, and vining-type vegetables.

Joe Kaplan, director of Common Coast will present “Planting a Future for Birds” and Bill Van Kosky from Marquette will talk about growing clematis.

The cost is $40 a person, which includes morning refreshments, a box lunch and up to four classes.

Only pre-paid registrations postmarked by April 14 will be accepted.

Attendance is limited to the first 100 registrants. Brochures can be picked up in the Escanaba area at Tractor Supply, Mel’s Lawn and Garden, Wickert Floral, Pam’s Petals, Escanaba Downtown Development Authority, and the Bonifas Arts Center.

In the Marquette area, brochures are available at Flower Works, and Forsbergs…a New Leaf.

To receive a printable pdf of the brochure by email, contact DeltaCountyMGA@gmail.com or, on Facebook, private message your email address to the event Facebook page, Bay de Noc Gardening Conference.

For a registration brochure or more information call, text, or leave a message at 906-398-8145.

The program is open to anyone with an interest in gardening, regardless of experience.

The program also qualifies for Master Gardener educational credit. This event is sponsored by the Delta County Master Gardener Association, MSU-E Master Gardeners, Bay College, and the Bay de Noc Gardening Association.

