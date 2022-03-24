Wintry weather back in the mix this weekend

A brief reprieve from the wintry mix in the U.P., Thursday night until midmorning Friday, when a Canadian Prairies fast-moving system (clipper) enters the Western U.P. and brings light to moderate scattered snow showers, spreading eastward through Friday night. Following the clipper system’s exit early Saturday, frigid arctic air enters the region, leading to lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts throughout the weekend. Weekend snow accumulations range from 1-6″, with the highest amounts along the northwest wind belts in the Copper Country and Eastern U.P.

Snow chances diminish early next week and temperatures gradually warm, until a Central Plains system brings mixed rain and snow chances to the U.P. Wednesday and Thursday.

Find current NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Power outages continue for Upper Michigan residents in the aftermath of the midweek ice storm -- find power outage information and safety tips HERE.

Friday: Partly cloudy early then mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow showers; seasonal temperatures; northwest winds 10 to 20 mph gusting over 30 mph in the evening

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the north through northwest wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; very cold

>Highs: 10s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers east tapering off into the afternoon; cold

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening; cool

>Highs: 30

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow; blustery

>Highs: 40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow showers, then transitioning to full snow showers in the evening; blustery

>Highs: 30s

