Winter weather advisories continue as rain, snow, ice stir up the U.P.

Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow conditions continue tonight through Thursday as a Upper Midwest low pressure system spins up moderate to heavy precipitation over the U.P. and much of the Great Lakes region. Road travel remains significantly impacted due to slippery, icy road conditions, ponding of water during non-freezing rain episodes, plus poor driving visibility from gusty winds. The rounds of all-around precipitation taper off late Thursday following the system’s exit.

It’s a brief reprieve from the wintry mix until midday Friday, when a Canadian Prairies fast-moving clipper system enters the Western U.P. and brings light to moderate scattered snow showers. Following the clipper system’s exit early Saturday, frigid arctic air enters the region, leading to lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts throughout the weekend.

Snow chances diminish early next week and temperatures gradually warm, until a Central Plains system brings mixed rain and snow chances to the U.P. Wednesday.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers and patchy drizzle, tapering off into the evening; seasonal temperatures with northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly cloudy early then mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow showers (moderate mainly west); seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 40

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the north through northwest wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; very cold

>Highs: 10s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers east tapering off into the afternoon; cold

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers late; cool

>Highs: 30

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 40

