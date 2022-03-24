Water main breaks outside of a Dickinson County school

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Disruption in the water supply to a Dickinson County School has closed it for the rest of the week. Around four o’clock Thursday morning, a water main broke outside of the Kingsford High School and Middle School building.

Kingsford Public Works is still assessing damage and clearing water from the parking lots. The department does not believe the damage is a result of the recent storm. Repairs will begin today and continue into the weekend -- which means school is canceled today and tomorrow.

Kingsford Public Works says the break originated outside of the building and is not related to the recent storm. However, Superintendent David Holmes said they needed to plan according to potential road conditions because of the storm.

“First of all, the repairs cannot be done [by tomorrow], which is major. We did look at going virtual, but with the road conditions earlier this morning, we did not want to have our families drive their children to the school to pick up their computers,” Holmes explained.

Holmes says many families in the school district are still without power. Spring break is next week, so Holmes expects everything to be back in order and to have students in school as usual by April 4.

