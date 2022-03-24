Advertisement

Vendors move into Superior Dome for annual Boat, Sport and RV show

(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It was move-in day at the Superior Dome in Marquette Thursday. Vendors for the annual Boat, Sport and RV Show are setting up for the show which begins Friday.

The show will include boats, canoes, kayaks, motorcycles, campers, RVs and much more. Outdoor industry experts say the pandemic has actually increased the interest in getting out and enjoying nature in a variety of ways.

“Outdoor stuff has absolutely exploded pretty much in every facet, boats, side-by-sides, four-wheelers, tractors, campers and people just miss it and with this show not happening for a couple of years it’s going to be pretty exciting,’ said Dave Korpi from Ride North.

The show begins Friday at 4 in the afternoon. Saturday it runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission cost is $6.

