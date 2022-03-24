Advertisement

The UPside - March 21, 2022

This week’s UPsider is the Pit Stop Bar & Grill in Greenland for raising money for the Ontonagon Cancer Society.
The Pit Stop Bar & Grill is this week's UPsider.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - The UPsider this week is the Pit Stop Bar & Grill in Greenland for finding a unique, fun way to raise money for the Ontonagon Cancer Society.

Instead of taking down winter holiday decorations after the new year, one bar popular with snowmobilers is leaving them up to raise money for a good cause. Patrons can pay $2 to guess how many snowflakes are on the ceiling. Half the money goes to the winner, the other half is donated.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIVE UPDATES: Power outages continue Thursday across Upper Michigan after freezing rain
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
UPDATE: All lanes of Delta County OO.25 Road now open
The Swallow Inn's historic energy can still be felt to this day.
Paranormal investigators stake out Swallow Inn
snow
TODAY: Hazardous roads from widespread mix/snow