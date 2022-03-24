The UPside - March 21, 2022

GREENLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - The UPsider this week is the Pit Stop Bar & Grill in Greenland for finding a unique, fun way to raise money for the Ontonagon Cancer Society.

Instead of taking down winter holiday decorations after the new year, one bar popular with snowmobilers is leaving them up to raise money for a good cause. Patrons can pay $2 to guess how many snowflakes are on the ceiling. Half the money goes to the winner, the other half is donated.

