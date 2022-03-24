More supply for bike shops this spring

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Spring is here and cyclists are getting ready to ride.

Downwind Sports co-owner Bill Thompson says bikes of all kinds are readily available, a change from a year ago.

“Last year it was really tough to get a bike, this year is different in that we are able to get bikes, we don’t have all sizes, a lot of retailers are experiencing a bit of a shortage there but we’re looking on the bright side that we actually have bikes to sell this year and we should be able to pick out the perfect bike for people,” said Thompson.

Thompson explains what has changed since last year’s shortage.

“Factories are up and running again, shipping is starting to happen to get the product over here to the states and to outdoor retailers that sell bikes.”

It’s a similar story elsewhere on Third Street in Marquette, Quick Stop Bike Shop is also seeing an increase in product.

“There’s still definitely some outlying parts that we’re seeing delays on but for the most part, parts supply seems to be better than last year and we also fortified our back supply over the winter when we could get parts. So we have a lot of parts in stock for most of our repairs,” said Erik Carlson, Quick Stop Bike Shop owner.

Suppliers are urging bikers to shop soon if they need a new ride.

“The best piece of advice I give people is to not wait because the bikes we have now, which we do have a lot, we don’t know when we’re getting our next shipment in. So if you’re looking to get a bike this year, I wouldn’t wait until this summer I would do it this spring,” said Thompson.

Downwind Sports and Quick Stop Bike Shop will both be at the Superior Dome this weekend for the Boat, Sport and RV Show, with adult, kids, and e-bikes for sale.

