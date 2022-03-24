Michigan unemployment rate declines in February

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - On a seasonally adjusted basis, the Michigan unemployment rate moved down in February by two-tenths of a percentage point to 4.7 percent, according to data released today by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.

Over the month, the number of employed persons increased by 14,000, while Michigan’s number of unemployed declined by 6,000, leading to a total workforce advancement of 9,000 or 0.2 percent.

“Michigan’s labor market indicators showed continued signs of improvement in February,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “The state’s labor force increased, and the number of unemployed declined, while payroll jobs rose for the tenth consecutive month.”

The February unemployment rate in Michigan was 0.9 percentage points higher than the nationwide rate of 3.8 percent. Nationally, the jobless rate decreased by 2.4 percentage points over the year, more than the Michigan annual rate cut of 1.6 percentage points.

“Michigan is on the move. Through tough times, Michiganders continue to work hard and build on our economic momentum,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “For ten straight months, our economy has added jobs and our unemployment rate continues to decrease. From February 2021 to February of this year, Michigan added 172,000 jobs, and that trend will continue as we build on our efforts to empower economic development, deliver relief to small businesses, and cut taxes for seniors and working families.

The Michigan unemployment rate has dropped by a full percentage point since September 2021.

Over the year, Michigan’s labor force advanced by 1.1 percent due to an increase in the total number of employed (+124,000) and a decline in the number of unemployed residents (-72,000).

