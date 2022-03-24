Michigan Legislature passes $4.8 billion infrastructure spending plan

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The state of Michigan will soon see infrastructure improvements. On Thursday, both the State House and State Senate easily passed a $4.8 billion dollar spending plan.

InvestUP CEO Marty Fittante says one of the many positive impacts for the U.P. will be on recreation.

“The $450,000,000 that’s being put into parks and trails is really important for us in that respect,” said Fittante. “So, as we talk about economic and community drivers, that investment will, I think, really return rewards for the Upper Peninsula.”

In addition, $750,000,000 will be for statewide water infrastructure improvements, at least $250,000,000 for broadband access, and $100,000,000 for housing.

While it is unclear how much funding the U.P. will get overall, State Senator Ed McBroom says there is a certain amount for Copper Peak improvements.

“That’s a $20,000,000 investment into the western U.P.,” McBroom explained. “It’s something. That area has been desperately in need of attention economically.”

State Representative Sara Cambensy went further, saying, “The economic growth that will come from this unprecedented investment is unlike anything U.P. legislators have been able to capture since building the Mackinac Bridge.”

As for housing, Fittante says there is still a need for a $50,000,000 Regional Transformation Fund to address issues in the area.

“Our challenges here on the housing side are different that in the rest of the state,” Fittante stated. “And so, we’re hopeful that the {Whitmer} Administration and legislators recognize that.”

Senator McBroom also wants to continue that conversation.

“I think the whole U.P. delegation recognizes that this housing issue, along with several other economic investment opportunities for the U.P., need to continue to be discussed and litigated,” he said.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she will sign the measure. McBroom believes the U.P. could start seeing initial impacts of the bill by late summer or early fall.

