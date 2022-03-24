Michigan lawmakers, governor announce deal to spend $4.8B

LANSING, Mich. (AP & WLUC) - Michigan lawmakers have unveiled and begun passing a massive $4.8 billion spending plan, one that will upgrade long-neglected infrastructure including water pipes, dams, roads and parks.

The legislation is the product of months of negotiations between the Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration over how to spend an unprecedented billions of discretionary pandemic funding and infrastructure aid that were enacted by Congress and President Joe Biden last year.

The governor will sign the bills that legislators plan to approve Thursday, following an initial unanimous vote by the House budget committee late Wednesday night.

Gov. Whitmer, Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Jim Stamas, R-Midland, House Appropriations Committee Chair Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, and State Budget Director Christopher Harkins issued the following statements Wednesday night:

“Today we have proven once again that here in Michigan, we get things done together,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “We are so proud to announce that we have reached a deal on a bipartisan infrastructure supplemental to invest in our shared priorities including drinking water, high-speed internet, housing, and parks. These are tough times for families, small businesses, and communities, and this bipartisan supplemental will help grow our economy, create jobs, and invest in every region of our state. I look forward to signing this supplemental when it reaches my desk and continuing in this spirit of collaboration to pass another balanced, bipartisan budget that delivers on the kitchen-table issues.”

“Senate Bill 565 features critical funding to help our communities improve their drinking water and wastewater infrastructure, support dam safety, boost broadband connectivity, and enhance our state and local parks,” said Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Jim Stamas. “By successfully working together, we’ve reached an agreement on historic funding to make Michigan an even better place to raise a family, live and work – and I look forward to seeing the results of these transformative investments.”

“We have an unprecedented opportunity to make monumental improvements to the structural foundation of Michigan communities for decades to come,” said Rep. Thomas Albert, Chair of the House Appropriations Committee. “We must take advantage of it and do it the right way. This plan will use one-time resources available today to benefit our children and grandchildren for the rest of their lives – which is extremely important given the potential ramifications of current federal policies in future years.”

“Our bipartisan agreement is proof of what is possible when we collaborate,” said State Budget Director Christopher Harkins. “I look forward to working with the legislature as they work to pass this supplemental in the days ahead and for the governor to sign it soon. There are many noteworthy investments in this deal which will benefit the state for the long-term, including funding to replace lead service lines in Benton Harbor, expand high-speed internet and build housing in underserved rural and urban areas, protect drinking water for families, and improve state and local parks throughout the state. I am grateful to Senator Stamas, Representative Albert, and the staff for their hard work in getting this across the finish line.”

Supplemental Details

The supplemental will address a range of areas.

· Water: Repair failing septic systems, replace lead service lines, and help communities tackle toxic contaminants including PFAS. Invest in critical regional projects, repairing dams in Edenville and Sanford and replacing 100% of lead service lines in Benton Harbor.

· Transportation: Fix more roads and bridges, shore up pumping stations to clear floods, and improve public transportation.

· High-Speed Internet: Connect more households and small businesses to fast, reliable high-speed internet.

· Parks: Improve state and local parks and trails to enhance tourism and boost the outdoor recreation industry. Fund the construction of a new state park in Flint.

· Housing: Help families stay in their homes, fund construction of affordable housing units and home repairs.

