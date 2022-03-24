Menominee Maroons advance to boys basketball state final

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Menominee Maroons advanced to the Division Three Boys Basketball Final with a 74-56 win over Ecorse in East Lansing on Thursday afternoon.

Ecorse cut an 18 point halftime deficit down to five or six points in the fourth quarter, but the Maroons made enough free throws. That plus a thunderous dunk from Brady Schultz put the game away. Schultz led Menominee with 26 points on eleven of 15 shooting from the floor. Cooper Conway poured in 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Aidan Bellisle had 12 points and Brady Badker ten. Despite the lead shrinking, Menominee recovered to outscore the Raiders 21-11 in the final quarter.

The Maroons will take on the winner of the second semifinal between Schoolcraft and Flint Beecher in the final Saturday at 4:30 et, 3:30 ct.

Congrats to Coach Sam Larson and the Maroons on getting to the final!

