Marquette County Habitat for Humanity celebrates 30th Anniversary

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, it was a day of celebration for Marquette County Habitat for Humanity, as the nonprofit celebrated its 30th anniversary.

Since 1992, the organization has worked to give people with low-income affordable homes and eliminate poverty housing. Over 100 homes have been built, and there have been over 90 critical home repairs, including many ramp installations.

Marquette County Habitat’s Executive Director, Deanna Johnson, says the best part of the last three decades has been the positive impact on the community.

“{It’s} the families that we’re helping to build safety and security in their homes,” she said, “to build wealth, to live in a safe environment, to have access to their homes, and to get {them} in and out safely.”

Marquette County Habitat for Humanity thanks its partners and thousands of volunteers for their help over time.

Two houses in Ishpeming Township and Marquette are expected to be completed later this year.

The organization looks forward to building more homes for another 30 years.

